PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here! Also, check out our Games of the Week here!
Abington 41, Bensalem 10
Abraham Lincoln 30, Prep Charter 6
Aliquippa 62, Montour 0
Annville-Cleona 62, Northern Lebanon 13
Armstrong 48, Albert Gallatin 0
Athens 18, Wyalusing 16
Avonworth 35, New Brighton 7
Bald Eagle Area 35, Bishop Carroll 6
Bangor 28, Southern Lehigh 20
Beaver Area 21, New Castle 13
Beaver Falls 25, Quaker Valley 14
Bedford 19, Penn Cambria 6
Bellefonte 44, Central Mountain 7
Bellwood-Antis 31, Everett 19
Berks Catholic 64, Boyertown 6
Bermudian Springs 41, Hanover 0
Berwick 40, Wyoming Valley West 24
Bethel Park 42, Shaler 7
Bethlehem Catholic 24, Parkland 16
Bethlehem Center 56, Southmoreland 26
Bethlehem Freedom 49, Nazareth Area 28
Bishop Canevin 34, Springdale 14
Bishop Guilfoyle 27, Central Cambria 0
Blackhawk 48, Ambridge 6
Bloomsburg 19, Loyalsock 8
Brentwood 28, Fort Cherry 7
Brockway 28, Kane Area 6
Burgettstown 41, Summit Academy 0
Burrell 61, Uniontown 6
Cambria Heights 14, Bishop McCort 13
Canton 44, Bucktail 14
Cedar Crest 35, Lancaster McCaskey 21
Central Columbia 49, Hughesville 24
Central Dauphin 37, Cumberland Valley 7
Chambersburg 48, Altoona 28
Charleroi 56, Frazier 7
Chestnut Ridge 19, Westmont Hilltop 14
Chichester 20, Phoenixville 9
Clarion-Limestone 34, Coudersport 22
Clarkson North, Ontario 42, Erie 28
Claysburg-Kimmel 26, Moshannon Valley 13
Clearfield 42, Huntingdon 21
Coatesville 49, Bishop Shanahan 0
Cocalico 41, Elizabethtown 14
Conemaugh Township 42, Meyersdale 0
Conestoga Valley 20, Lampeter-Strasburg 7
Conneaut Area 26, Hickory 10
Conneaut, Ohio 46, Iroquois 6
Conrad Weiser 42, Daniel Boone 14
Council Rock South 20, Harry S. Truman 6
Dallas 41, Pittston Area 21
Dallastown Area 35, South Western 7
Danville 31, Mifflinburg 3
Delone 55, York County Tech 0
Derry 48, Mount Pleasant 7
Donegal 34, Lebanon 12
Dover 28, Susquehannock 7
Downingtown East 48, Avon Grove 14
Downingtown West 47, West Chester Henderson 0
Dubois 28, Franklin 25
East Allegheny 34, Apollo-Ridge 7
Easton 28, Bethlehem Liberty 21
Eisenhower 52, Saegertown 6
Elizabeth Forward 27, Freeport 21
Elwood City Riverside 24, Western Beaver 0
Emmaus 56, Pleasant Valley 0
Erie Cathedral Prep 66, Cle. Benedictine, Ohio 39
Farrell 40, West Middlesex 0
Fleetwood 24, Upper Perkiomen 21
Fort Leboeuf 18, Meadville 12
FAN PICK GAME OF THE WEEK: Franklin Regional 28, West Mifflin 6
Garnet Valley 42, Marple Newtown 14
Gateway 53, Greater Latrobe 19
General McLane 17, Oil City 12
Germantown Academy 31, Father Judge 21
Gettysburg 42, West York 22
Girard 21, Corry 19
Governor Mifflin 41, Muhlenberg 14
Greensburg Central Catholic 29, Leechburg 0
Grove City 47, Brashear 31
Hamburg 28, Minersville 19
Harbor Creek 3, Fairview 0
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, Red Land 2
Hershey 27, Mechanicsburg 0
Homer-Center 13, Marion Center 6
Hopewell 12, Waynesburg Central 7
Jeannette 55, Avella 7
Jim Thorpe 62, Kutztown 0
Kensington 54, Edison 0
Keystone 46, Cameron County 0
Keystone Oaks 42, South Park 7
Kiski Area 37, Fox Chapel 0
Knoch 28, Highlands 21
Lackawanna Trail 21, Dunmore 15
Lake-Lehman 40, Carbondale 0
Lancaster Catholic 35, Ephrata 12
Latin Charter 36, South Philadelphia 0
Laurel 37, California 14
Lehighton 26, Marian Catholic 6
Lewisburg 49, Milton 7
Ligonier Valley def. Saltsburg, forfeit
Line Mountain 27, Juniata 20, OT
Mahanoy Area 25, Pottsville Nativity 24, OT
Malvern Prep 19, McDonogh School, Md. 3
Manheim Central 20, West Lawn Wilson 10
Manheim Township 41, Penn Manor 0
Maplewood 36, Cambridge Springs 0
Martin Luther King 42, West Philadelphia 8
Mastbaum 43, Strawberry Mansion 0
McGuffey 55, Carmichaels 0
Midd-West 30, Shenandoah Valley 0
Milton Hershey 41, Boiling Springs 27
Mohawk 27, Freedom 21
Montgomery 26, Sayre Area 12
Montoursville 47, Warrior Run 0
Mount Carmel 47, Jersey Shore 7
Muncy 32, South Williamsport 24
Neshaminy 47, Council Rock North 14
Neshannock 14, Ellwood City 6
New Hope-Solebury 21, Bristol 0
North Allegheny 45, Canon-McMillan 21
North Hills 3, Hampton 0
North Penn 42, Pennridge 20
North Penn-Mansfield 34, Troy 7
North Schuylkill 54, Schuylkill Haven 0
Northampton 50, East Stroudsburg North 0
Northeastern 35, Spring Grove 21
Northern Cambria 35, Purchase Line 0
Northern Lehigh 14, Pen Argyl 3
Northern York 20, Mifflin County 13
Northwest Area 48, Scranton Holy Cross 6
Northwestern 40, Seneca 13
Northwestern Lehigh 31, Wilson 14
Notre Dame-Green Pond 35, Palmerton 20
STEELERS GAME OF THE WEEK: Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 21, Rochester 8
Owen J Roberts 21, Upper Merion 0
Palisades 54, Catasauqua 22
Palmyra 28, East Pennsboro 21
Palumbo 42, Fels 0
Penn Charter 35, Philadelphia Central 6
Penn Hills 36, Mars 15
GAME OF THE WEEK: Penn-Trafford 20, McKeesport 9
Penns Manor 20, United 9
Penns Valley 31, Central Martinsburg 29
Pennsbury 35, Central Bucks East 34
Peters Township 42, West Allegheny 28
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 12, Cardinal O’Hara 7
Pine-Richland 63, Butler 0
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 28, Hempfield Area 13
Pittsburgh North Catholic 14, Central Valley 13
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 28, Wissahickon 14
Pocono Mountain East 29, Allentown Dieruff 18
Portage Area 34, Berlin-Brothersvalley 27
Pottsgrove 43, Glen Mills 0
Pottstown 12, Methacton 6
Pottsville 33, Crestwood 6
Punxsutawney 24, St. Marys 21
Quakertown 49, Upper Moreland 14
Radnor 63, Ridley 21
Red Lion 56, Central York 28
Reynolds 20, Mercer 7
Richland 64, Greater Johnstown 21
Riverside 42, Hanover Area 0
Roxborough 18, Dobbins/Randolph 6
Saucon Valley 42, Salisbury 27
Selinsgrove 35, Shikellamy 0
Seneca Valley 17, Mount Lebanon 14
Shade 32, Blacklick Valley 13
Shady Side Academy 56, Steel Valley 36
Sharon 30, Slippery Rock 27
Sharpsville 61, Greenville 6
Shenango 34, Serra Catholic 33
Shippensburg 28, Waynesboro 20, OT
Smethport 20, Curwensville 7
Solanco 48, Garden Spot 21
Souderton 35, William Tennent 16
South Allegheny 21, Seton-LaSalle 7
South Fayette 51, Greensburg Salem 28
South Side 54, Carlynton 33
Southern Columbia 48, Shamokin 0
Southern Huntingdon 29, Mount Union 7
Springfield Delco 36, Harriton 0
State College 56, Carlisle 17
Steelton-Highspire 35, Camp Hill Trinity 14
Sto-Rox 50, Cornell 6
Strath Haven 17, Conestoga 7
Stroudsburg 40, East Stroudsburg South 20
Susquehanna 21, Mid Valley 0
Susquehanna Township 34, Lower Dauphin 7
Susquenita 29, Williams Valley 7
Tamaqua 71, Panther Valley 0
Thomas Jefferson 49, Indiana 14
Tri-Valley 20, Pine Grove 15
Tunkhannock 21, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 19
Tussey Mountain 14, Northern Bedford 7
Twin Valley 28, Reading 9
USO 34, Perry Traditional Academy 28
Union City 63, Cochranton 36
Upper Dauphin 29, Newport 26
Upper Dublin 34, Hatboro-Horsham 7
Upper St. Clair 16, Woodland Hills 14
Valley View 27, Scranton Prep 15
Wallenpaupack 30, Scranton 14
Warren 41, North East 34
Warwick 27, Hempfield 0
Washington 55, Brownsville 0
Wellsboro 30, Towanda 3
West Branch 34, Glendale 14
West Chester Rustin 28, Kennett 7
West Perry 49, Greencastle Antrim 20
West Scranton 28, Lakeland 20
Western Wayne 42, Wilkes-Barre GAR 7
Whitehall 75, Allentown Central Catholic 35
Wilkes-Barre Meyers 60, Montrose 0
Wilmington 67, Lakeview 0
Windber 57, North Star 22
Wyoming Area 35, Nanticoke Area 7
Wyomissing 28, Blue Mountain 16
York 71, New Oxford 14
York Catholic 22, Littlestown 19
Yough 32, Deer Lakes 13
Youngs. Boardman, Ohio 21, Erie McDowell 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Tower Hill, Del. vs. Perkiomen School, ccd.
