Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here! Also, check out our Games of the Week here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:

Abington 41, Bensalem 10

Abraham Lincoln 30, Prep Charter 6

Aliquippa 62, Montour 0

Annville-Cleona 62, Northern Lebanon 13

Armstrong 48, Albert Gallatin 0

Athens 18, Wyalusing 16

Avonworth 35, New Brighton 7

Bald Eagle Area 35, Bishop Carroll 6

Bangor 28, Southern Lehigh 20

Beaver Area 21, New Castle 13

Beaver Falls 25, Quaker Valley 14

Beaver Falls 25, Quaker Valley 14

Bedford 19, Penn Cambria 6

Bellefonte 44, Central Mountain 7

Bellwood-Antis 31, Everett 19

Berks Catholic 64, Boyertown 6

Bermudian Springs 41, Hanover 0

Berwick 40, Wyoming Valley West 24

Bethel Park 42, Shaler 7

Bethlehem Catholic 24, Parkland 16

Bethlehem Center 56, Southmoreland 26

Bethlehem Freedom 49, Nazareth Area 28

Bishop Canevin 34, Springdale 14

Bishop Guilfoyle 27, Central Cambria 0

Blackhawk 48, Ambridge 6

Bloomsburg 19, Loyalsock 8

Brentwood 28, Fort Cherry 7

Brockway 28, Kane Area 6

Burgettstown 41, Summit Academy 0

Burrell 61, Uniontown 6

Cambria Heights 14, Bishop McCort 13

Canton 44, Bucktail 14

Cedar Crest 35, Lancaster McCaskey 21

Central Columbia 49, Hughesville 24

Central Dauphin 37, Cumberland Valley 7

Chambersburg 48, Altoona 28

Charleroi 56, Frazier 7

Chestnut Ridge 19, Westmont Hilltop 14

Chichester 20, Phoenixville 9

Clarion-Limestone 34, Coudersport 22

Clarkson North, Ontario 42, Erie 28

Claysburg-Kimmel 26, Moshannon Valley 13

Clearfield 42, Huntingdon 21

Coatesville 49, Bishop Shanahan 0

Cocalico 41, Elizabethtown 14

Conemaugh Township 42, Meyersdale 0

Conestoga Valley 20, Lampeter-Strasburg 7

Conneaut Area 26, Hickory 10

Conneaut, Ohio 46, Iroquois 6

Conrad Weiser 42, Daniel Boone 14

Council Rock South 20, Harry S. Truman 6

Dallas 41, Pittston Area 21

Dallastown Area 35, South Western 7

Danville 31, Mifflinburg 3

Delone 55, York County Tech 0

Derry 48, Mount Pleasant 7

Donegal 34, Lebanon 12

Dover 28, Susquehannock 7

Downingtown East 48, Avon Grove 14

Downingtown West 47, West Chester Henderson 0

Dubois 28, Franklin 25

East Allegheny 34, Apollo-Ridge 7

Easton 28, Bethlehem Liberty 21

Eisenhower 52, Saegertown 6

Elizabeth Forward 27, Freeport 21

Elwood City Riverside 24, Western Beaver 0

Emmaus 56, Pleasant Valley 0

Erie Cathedral Prep 66, Cle. Benedictine, Ohio 39

Farrell 40, West Middlesex 0

Fleetwood 24, Upper Perkiomen 21

Fort Leboeuf 18, Meadville 12

FAN PICK GAME OF THE WEEK: Franklin Regional 28, West Mifflin 6

Garnet Valley 42, Marple Newtown 14

Gateway 53, Greater Latrobe 19

General McLane 17, Oil City 12

Germantown Academy 31, Father Judge 21

Gettysburg 42, West York 22

Girard 21, Corry 19

Governor Mifflin 41, Muhlenberg 14

Greensburg Central Catholic 29, Leechburg 0

Grove City 47, Brashear 31

Hamburg 28, Minersville 19

Harbor Creek 3, Fairview 0

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, Red Land 2

Hershey 27, Mechanicsburg 0

Homer-Center 13, Marion Center 6

Hopewell 12, Waynesburg Central 7

Jeannette 55, Avella 7

Jim Thorpe 62, Kutztown 0

Kensington 54, Edison 0

Keystone 46, Cameron County 0

Keystone Oaks 42, South Park 7

Kiski Area 37, Fox Chapel 0

Knoch 28, Highlands 21

Lackawanna Trail 21, Dunmore 15

Lake-Lehman 40, Carbondale 0

Lancaster Catholic 35, Ephrata 12

Latin Charter 36, South Philadelphia 0

Laurel 37, California 14

Lehighton 26, Marian Catholic 6

Lewisburg 49, Milton 7

Ligonier Valley def. Saltsburg, forfeit

Line Mountain 27, Juniata 20, OT

Mahanoy Area 25, Pottsville Nativity 24, OT

Malvern Prep 19, McDonogh School, Md. 3

Manheim Central 20, West Lawn Wilson 10

Manheim Township 41, Penn Manor 0

Maplewood 36, Cambridge Springs 0

Martin Luther King 42, West Philadelphia 8

Mastbaum 43, Strawberry Mansion 0

McGuffey 55, Carmichaels 0

Midd-West 30, Shenandoah Valley 0

Milton Hershey 41, Boiling Springs 27

Mohawk 27, Freedom 21

Montgomery 26, Sayre Area 12

Montoursville 47, Warrior Run 0

Mount Carmel 47, Jersey Shore 7

Muncy 32, South Williamsport 24

Neshaminy 47, Council Rock North 14

Neshannock 14, Ellwood City 6

New Hope-Solebury 21, Bristol 0

North Allegheny 45, Canon-McMillan 21

North Hills 3, Hampton 0

North Penn 42, Pennridge 20

North Penn-Mansfield 34, Troy 7

North Schuylkill 54, Schuylkill Haven 0

Northampton 50, East Stroudsburg North 0

Northeastern 35, Spring Grove 21

Northern Cambria 35, Purchase Line 0

Northern Lehigh 14, Pen Argyl 3

Northern York 20, Mifflin County 13

Northwest Area 48, Scranton Holy Cross 6

Northwestern 40, Seneca 13

Northwestern Lehigh 31, Wilson 14

Notre Dame-Green Pond 35, Palmerton 20

STEELERS GAME OF THE WEEK: Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 21, Rochester 8

Owen J Roberts 21, Upper Merion 0

Palisades 54, Catasauqua 22

Palmyra 28, East Pennsboro 21

Palumbo 42, Fels 0

Penn Charter 35, Philadelphia Central 6

Penn Hills 36, Mars 15

GAME OF THE WEEK: Penn-Trafford 20, McKeesport 9

Penns Manor 20, United 9

Penns Valley 31, Central Martinsburg 29

Pennsbury 35, Central Bucks East 34

Peters Township 42, West Allegheny 28

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 12, Cardinal O’Hara 7

Pine-Richland 63, Butler 0

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 28, Hempfield Area 13

Pittsburgh North Catholic 14, Central Valley 13

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 28, Wissahickon 14

Pocono Mountain East 29, Allentown Dieruff 18

Portage Area 34, Berlin-Brothersvalley 27

Pottsgrove 43, Glen Mills 0

Pottstown 12, Methacton 6

Pottsville 33, Crestwood 6

Punxsutawney 24, St. Marys 21

Quakertown 49, Upper Moreland 14

Radnor 63, Ridley 21

Red Lion 56, Central York 28

Reynolds 20, Mercer 7

Richland 64, Greater Johnstown 21

Riverside 42, Hanover Area 0

Roxborough 18, Dobbins/Randolph 6

Saucon Valley 42, Salisbury 27

Selinsgrove 35, Shikellamy 0

Seneca Valley 17, Mount Lebanon 14

Shade 32, Blacklick Valley 13

Shady Side Academy 56, Steel Valley 36

Sharon 30, Slippery Rock 27

Sharpsville 61, Greenville 6

Shenango 34, Serra Catholic 33

Shippensburg 28, Waynesboro 20, OT

Smethport 20, Curwensville 7

Solanco 48, Garden Spot 21

Souderton 35, William Tennent 16

South Allegheny 21, Seton-LaSalle 7

South Fayette 51, Greensburg Salem 28

South Side 54, Carlynton 33

Southern Columbia 48, Shamokin 0

Southern Huntingdon 29, Mount Union 7

Springfield Delco 36, Harriton 0

State College 56, Carlisle 17

Steelton-Highspire 35, Camp Hill Trinity 14

Sto-Rox 50, Cornell 6

Strath Haven 17, Conestoga 7

Stroudsburg 40, East Stroudsburg South 20

Susquehanna 21, Mid Valley 0

Susquehanna Township 34, Lower Dauphin 7

Susquenita 29, Williams Valley 7

Tamaqua 71, Panther Valley 0

Thomas Jefferson 49, Indiana 14

Tri-Valley 20, Pine Grove 15

Tunkhannock 21, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 19

Tussey Mountain 14, Northern Bedford 7

Twin Valley 28, Reading 9

USO 34, Perry Traditional Academy 28

Union City 63, Cochranton 36

Upper Dauphin 29, Newport 26

Upper Dublin 34, Hatboro-Horsham 7

Upper St. Clair 16, Woodland Hills 14

Valley View 27, Scranton Prep 15

Wallenpaupack 30, Scranton 14

Warren 41, North East 34

Warwick 27, Hempfield 0

Washington 55, Brownsville 0

Wellsboro 30, Towanda 3

West Branch 34, Glendale 14

West Chester Rustin 28, Kennett 7

West Perry 49, Greencastle Antrim 20

West Scranton 28, Lakeland 20

Western Wayne 42, Wilkes-Barre GAR 7

Whitehall 75, Allentown Central Catholic 35

Wilkes-Barre Meyers 60, Montrose 0

Wilmington 67, Lakeview 0

Windber 57, North Star 22

Wyoming Area 35, Nanticoke Area 7

Wyomissing 28, Blue Mountain 16

York 71, New Oxford 14

York Catholic 22, Littlestown 19

Yough 32, Deer Lakes 13

Youngs. Boardman, Ohio 21, Erie McDowell 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Tower Hill, Del. vs. Perkiomen School, ccd.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)