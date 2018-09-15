Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan’s father George passed away at 81 years old on Saturday.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins offer our deepest sympathy to Mike Sullivan and his family on the passing of Mike’s father, George, today,” the team released in a statement on Saturday.

Coach Sullivan will take a few days away from the team to be with his family, according to the statement. The team is two day into preseason camp. Assistant coach Jacques Martin will oversee the day-to-day duties of the coaching staff during this time.