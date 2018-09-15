  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins opened up training camp Friday, and 21-year-old winger Daniel Sprong was in the spotlight.

Sprong’s name had been written in on the top line alongside Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel.

“He’s skilled. He’s got a great shot, so that with a lot of youth and energy, I think it’s a good combination,” Crosby said.

Last year in AHL hockey, Sprong had 32 goals and 33 assists. However, he still has to earn the trust of Coach Mike Sullivan when it comes to defensive zone play, which was something he didn’t do so well when he was here last year.

“I think every season you gotta earn the trust and show that you belong on this team and deserve to be higher or lower on the line-up. Depends how you play, of course. They’re not giving me the spot just because I’m a young guy or things like that. I gotta play my game and I gotta earn the opportunity that I work for,” Sprong said.

“That’s always an important part of the game, especially as a young player, showing that you’re aware of that area and that you’re making sure that you’re doing the little things to help out defensively,” Crosby said.

