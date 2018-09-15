PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Interested in trying some new spots for dessert in Pittsburgh? You’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest businesses to fill the bill.

Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for something sweet.

The Black Cat Market

5171 Butler St., Upper Lawrenceville

The Black Cat Market is a bakery, coffee shop and cat adoption place.

Offering a variety of coffees, teas and freshly baked goods, you can spend some time in the cafe playing with the resident cats, which are up for adoption should you find one you like.

It’s still early days for the The Black Cat Market, which has just one Yelp review thus far.

Yelper Karla D., who reviewed the cafe on Aug. 30, wrote, “It’s an adoption center, so the kitties are up for new and good homes. It’s so clean and welcoming. Met with one of the owners, Indigo, and she is the nicest person. She explained how they work with a cat rescue to help these furry babes get adopted into forever homes. It’s $4 for 30 minutes of play time with these little creatures.”

The Black Cat Market is open from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m.–3 p.m. on weekends. (It’s closed on Tuesday.)

Alquisiras Paleteria

2056 Broadway Ave., Beechview

Alquisiras Paleteria is a Mexican dessert spot that’s serving up ice cream and housemade popsicles in flavors like mango and lime.

Besides sweet desserts, you can also score treats like elotes, esquites, fruta picada and more. It also has food options like tostadas, quesadillas, sopes and enchiladas.

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Alquisiras Paleteria has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Diana O. C., who reviewed the shop on Sept. 2, wrote, “This is exactly what Pittsburgh needed! A great place to stop by and have delicious snacks like homemade popsicles, elotes or, if you are a little bit hungry, they have enchiladas, tortas, tostadas and some other great traditional Mexican dishes!”

And DJ J. wrote, “Everything is homemade. Homemade ice cream and pops. Some good Mexican food as well. Some very interesting flavors of ice cream, including mango, eggnog, strawberries and cream, Oreo cookies, red currant, guava, pineapple and watermelon.”

Alquisiras Paleteria is open from 10 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Insomnia Cookies

115 Meyran Ave., Oakland

Insomnia Cookies, a nationwide chain of shops, has opened a new location in Pittsburgh. Stop by for freshly baked cookies and brownies as well as ice cream sandwiches and more. As the name suggests, Insomnia Cookies is open late.

Try traditional cookies like chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, oatmeal raisin or peanut butter chip, or opt for deluxe cookies such as peanut butter chocolate chunk or s’mores. Pick up a single cookie or a box of six, 12, 18 or 24 in the store or have them delivered to you. (See the full menu here.)

Insomnia Cookies has received mixed feedback with a current rating of three stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Ciera P. wrote, “My favorite is the s’mores cookie, which is big enough for two people and full of flavor. I had trouble finishing my half of the cookie. I also got the oatmeal raisin, white chocolate macadamia nut, M&M and chocolate chunk. The service is great as the workers are friendly.”

Anne O. noted, “The cookies are good, [but the] delivery is terrible. … This store really needs to figure out how to meet demand, update the delivery estimate and not take orders when they are already severely backed up.”

Insomnia Cookies is open from 9 a.m.–3 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.–3 a.m. on weekends.