PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh area finds itself near the top of another national list, but this one isn’t so positive.

Pittsburgh ranked No. 2 in a new study of the 50 biggest metro areas in the country by LendingTree on millennial debt. The average debt of a Pittsburgh millennial is $26,403, behind on San Antonio ($27,122).

“The millennial generation makes up the younger portion of adults, and as they build their careers, families and communities, they’re doing it encumbered by personal debt,” said Kali McFadden, the LendingTree senior research analyst who led the study.

The study broke student, auto, credit cards, personal loans and other loans to determine the number. Mortgage debt was not factored into the study.