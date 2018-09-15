Filed Under:Local TV, Market Square, Pittsburgh Recovery Walk

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A walk took place in Market Square on Saturday, with participants coming together to tell their tales of recovery.

recovery walk1 Pittsburgh Recovery Walk Brings People Together To Fight Addiction

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA

The Pittsburgh Recovery Walk’s aim was to celebrate the many roads to recovery and all those who have traveled them as well as dispel the negative stigma associated with recovery from addiction. During the event, participants told personal stories of recovery.

Dr. Michael T. Flaherty, a clinical psychologist who has an office in Murrysville, was the keynote speaker. He specializes in addiction prevention, intervention, treatment, research and related policy development. Jennifer Smith, the secretary of Pennsylvania’s Dept. Drug and Alcohol Programs, also spoke.

recovery walk2 Pittsburgh Recovery Walk Brings People Together To Fight Addiction

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA

A recovery line dance as well as a musical performance were held at PPG Plaza after the speakers.

recovery walk3 Pittsburgh Recovery Walk Brings People Together To Fight Addiction

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s