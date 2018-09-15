Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A walk took place in Market Square on Saturday, with participants coming together to tell their tales of recovery.

The Pittsburgh Recovery Walk’s aim was to celebrate the many roads to recovery and all those who have traveled them as well as dispel the negative stigma associated with recovery from addiction. During the event, participants told personal stories of recovery.

Dr. Michael T. Flaherty, a clinical psychologist who has an office in Murrysville, was the keynote speaker. He specializes in addiction prevention, intervention, treatment, research and related policy development. Jennifer Smith, the secretary of Pennsylvania’s Dept. Drug and Alcohol Programs, also spoke.

A recovery line dance as well as a musical performance were held at PPG Plaza after the speakers.