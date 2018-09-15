Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) — A TV reporter stopped a live broadcast to rescue a dog from the flood waters of Tropic Storm Florence.

Julie Wilson, of WTVD, was recording a video for Facebook Live in New Bern, North Carolina, when she saw a woman trying to save her Rottweiler from the knee-deep water.

The video then shows Wilson carry the dog to safety.

Florence made landfall 10 miles east of Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, on Friday morning as a Category 1 hurricane with 90 mph winds. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.