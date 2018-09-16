  • KDKA TV

INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) – A routine traffic stop in Indiana County turned into a drug bust when officers discovered an assortment of drugs.

Pennsylvania State Police say that Jayme Boring of Jennerstown and Aisilinn Mied of Johnstown were involved in a traffic stop with officers on South 7th Sreet in Indiana Borough.

During the traffic stop on Aug. 31 at approximately 10:03 p.m. officers discovered several types of drugs inside the vehicle.

State police say that they seized marijuana, MDMA and prescription pills during the stop.

  Deputy53 (@Babylon1953) says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:58 AM

    I'm just trying to figure out why this is NEWS 2+ weeks after the fact. Must be a slow news day. We call this a "fill or fluff" story down south.

