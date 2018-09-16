Comments
INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) – A routine traffic stop in Indiana County turned into a drug bust when officers discovered an assortment of drugs.
Pennsylvania State Police say that Jayme Boring of Jennerstown and Aisilinn Mied of Johnstown were involved in a traffic stop with officers on South 7th Sreet in Indiana Borough.
During the traffic stop on Aug. 31 at approximately 10:03 p.m. officers discovered several types of drugs inside the vehicle.
State police say that they seized marijuana, MDMA and prescription pills during the stop.
