Filed Under:FBI, Hazle Township, Hazleton, Luzerne County, McAdoo, Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump, Shawn Christy, Skitco Iron, U.S. Marshals, U.S. Secret

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) – Federal authorities suspect a man accused of having threatened President Donald Trump and other officials may have stolen a truck overnight from the same northeastern Pennsylvania business he is believed to have burglarized earlier this month.

shawnchristy Man Who Threatened The President May Have Stolen A Truck In Pennsylvania

Photo Credit: Facebook

U.S. Marshals, the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service have been searching for 27-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo for more than two months.

RELATED STORIES:
Man Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Trump May Be Back In Pennsylvania
Man Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Trump Spotted In Maryland
Man Accused Of Threatening Trump Reportedly Stole Vehicle In Kentucky

State police in Luzerne County say the truck was reported stolen at 12:30 a.m. Sunday from the Skitco Iron Works in Hazle Township, which Christy is believed to have broken into Sept. 5.

The Maple Shade, New Jersey native’s parents said last week that Christy left a Facebook post indicating he may have broken his knee during his time on the run but had “a mission to complete.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s