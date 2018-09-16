  • KDKA TVOn Air

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A car crashed into a creek in Monroeville on Sunday night, sending at least seven people to the hospital.

Around 9:45 p.m., an Audi SUV slammed into a metal barrier at the intersection of Old William Penn Highway and Thompson Run Road, crashing over an embankment and landing on its roof in Thompson Run Creek.

monroeville creek crash Car Crashes Into Monroeville Creek, At Least 7 Hospitalized

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dave Colabine)

Fire Chief Corye Ramsey said crews were sent to the scene for a report of single-vehicle accident with seven people trapped inside the vehicle.

“It’s an SUV with a third row, which made it pretty complicated due to the fact that it was on its roof and in the water. Luckily they weren’t submerged completely, so we were able to gain access through the rear hatch and through the two side doors,” Ramsey said.

monroeville car into creek Car Crashes Into Monroeville Creek, At Least 7 Hospitalized

(Photo Credit: Pam Surano/KDKA)

The vehicle had an out-of-state license plate and emergency officials believe the driver was following the GPS coming through the tunnel on Old William Penn Highway.

Officials say at least seven people were sent to Forbes Hospital.

