PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Video shows that a camel got loose at the Shrine Circus during its stop at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday afternoon.

A video posted to Facebook shows the camel bucking and running from what appear to be circus employees while a woman hangs on to the animal’s back. Audience members can be heard screaming.

In the video, it appears workers got the camel under control and they can be seen helping the woman get off the camel’s back.

An announcer can be heard saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, remain calm please. Please remain calm. No unnecessary movement. Slowly leave the arena floor if you feel safer. We are looking for a medic, an EMT.”

The Shriners did not have any comment when KDKA-TV News reached out.

This was the 69th time the Shrine Circus has stopped in Pittsburgh.

Animal rights activists have objected to bringing the circus to town, saying they believe the animals are abused.

Humane Action Pittsburgh, along with PETA, convinced six Pittsburgh city council to ban certain control instruments used with the animals. Paul Levy, a Shrine Circus organizer since 1993, says the Shriners do not abuse animals.

