CANONSBURG (KDKA) – The Canonsburg Post Office will now bear the name of fallen Officer Scott Bashioum.

More than 100 people gathered together in the pouring rain Monday morning for a rededication ceremony in honor of the local hero.

Officer Bashioum was killed while responding to a domestic violence call on Nov. 10, 2016.

He was a seven-year veteran of the Canonsburg Police Department and also served as Assistant Chief of the Slovan Fire Department.

Sens. Toomey (R-Pa.) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.) introduced legislation officially rededicating the Canonsburg Post Office as the “Officer Scott Bashioum Post Office Building.” The legislation was signed into law on March 16, 2018.

During the ceremony, family members and local leaders helped to unveil the official plaque honoring the legacy of Officer Bashioum.

“My brother just jumped in the front all the time. I mean, he was the protector,” said Scott’s brother, Michael.

Michael works for the United States Post Office and said the honor was “extra special.” He said this honor will help his family heal and truly remember the great legacy that his brother leaves behind.

“Actually, there’s only two post offices that have been named for fallen officers in the state of Pennsylvania,” said Bashioum.

Congressman Conor Lamb also addressed the crowd, challenging everyone to live by Officer Bashioum’s example.

“Scott is such an important and needed example for me, for my family, for all the children in this area because he was selfless, he was a leader, and he has courage at a moment when I’m sure it was really difficult,” said Lamb.

Officer Bashioum also served his country in the United States Air Force.