PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against eight Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania, including the Dioceses of Pittsburgh and Greensburg.

The survivors of child sex abuse by priests and their families are asking for accountability.

Ryan O’Connor is the lead plaintiff in the case. He grew up in the Johnstown area and said when he was about 9 or 10, the family priest who came to the house on a regular basis was the one who molested him.

Now, he is filing the lawsuit asking for a couple of things.

First, he is asking for the redacted names in the grand jury report to be revealed.

He is also asking for the internal documents kept by the Catholic church over the years. Of particular interest are the documents that may have been used when a priest was defrocked, which could have information regarding those individual cases.

“It’s not a story. It’s my reality. It’s my truth — and it will be the day I take my final breath and I meet my maker. It’s not going to change. But, we can change the culture. We can change the culture of the church,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor is still a practicing Catholic. One of the other reasons he has filed the lawsuit is because he has two children in Catholic school.

