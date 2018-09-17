Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a mother who has disappeared with her two young children.

According to Irwin Police Officer Bill Sombo, the children’s father first called officers to the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Irwin around 6 p.m.

Officer Sombo said 22-year-old Champale Humphrey-Biglow removed her 2-year-old and 4-month-old daughters from a home there.

Police say Humphrey-Biglow has mental issues and has threatened to take her own life and the lives of the two girls. A “Missing and Endangered Persons” alert has been issued for the three of them.

Humphrey-Biglow is described as a black female, about 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs about 189 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and usually wears her hair in a bun.

Police say she was driving a white-colored 2014 Chevy Equinox SUV with the Colorado license plate VQM-776.

Authorities say Humphrey-Biglow has turned off her cell phone, so they are unable to track her movements, and family and police are worried for her and the kids’ safety.

Anyone who has seen them or knows where they are is asked to immediately call their local police department.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.