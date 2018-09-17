SEVERE WEATHER:Alerts Issued As Remnants Of Hurricane Florence Close In On Area
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jimco, Local TV, Recalls

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Approximately 16,000 chairs are being recalled because they can break, which could cause people to get hurt.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Jimco Outdoor Folding Bistro Chairs were sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post.

The product is described as a wooden foldable chair.

So far, the company has received five reports of the bistro chairs breaking. In one incident, a person suffered a cut to the leg and a bruised wrist.

bistro chair recall Break And Fall Hazard Prompts Recall Of 16,000 Bistro Chairs

(Photo Credit: CPSC)

The chairs were individually sold from January through June of 2018 for $20. They were also sold as part of a set with two chairs and a table for $130.

Consumers are being advised to stop using the chairs.

For information on how to obtain a refund, contact Jimco Lamp & Manufacturing Company at 1-800-643-0092, or by visiting their website here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s