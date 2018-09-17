Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Approximately 16,000 chairs are being recalled because they can break, which could cause people to get hurt.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Jimco Outdoor Folding Bistro Chairs were sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post.

The product is described as a wooden foldable chair.

So far, the company has received five reports of the bistro chairs breaking. In one incident, a person suffered a cut to the leg and a bruised wrist.

The chairs were individually sold from January through June of 2018 for $20. They were also sold as part of a set with two chairs and a table for $130.

Consumers are being advised to stop using the chairs.

For information on how to obtain a refund, contact Jimco Lamp & Manufacturing Company at 1-800-643-0092, or by visiting their website here.