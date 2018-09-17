Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A home invasion suspect is facing new charges after one of the victims, found bound and beaten in his home earlier this month, died.

Allegheny County Police say 36-year-old Charles Pershing is now facing criminal homicide charges in addition to counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, robbery, burglary and theft.

According to police, the incident happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 3 in a home on Runnette Street in Penn Hills.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims.

A 51-year-old woman suffered minor injuries, but a 65-year-old man had been badly beaten and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say that man, now identified as Loxley Johns, died from his injuries early this morning.

Pershing was arrested the day after the home invasion by the Allegheny County Sherriff’s Office Fugitive Squad.

He was also wanted on an outstanding bench warrant, and is now being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Penn Hills and Allegheny County police investigated the incident.