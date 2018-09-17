Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — Areas of Pennsylvania remain under a flash flood watch due to the remnants of the storm that devastated coastal areas over the weekend.

The National Weather Service has posted a flash flood watch through Tuesday morning for much of the center of the state.

Forecasters are warning of widespread moderate to locally heavy rain bringing 1 to 2 inches with amounts over 3 inches possible in some areas.

Officials say the very wet weather earlier combined with high stream flows mean an increased risk of flooding, especially in urban areas, small streams and creeks and areas that have had flooding in recent weeks.

In southwestern Pennsylvania, a Flood Watch remains in effect for Fayette, Indiana, Jefferson and Westmoreland counties.

But KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla says the rain should be wrapping up in the overnight hours.

“I think moving forward, showers will be more scattered, hit and miss in the coverage as we head down through the early part of his evening,” said Verszyla, “and then overnight tonight, we’ll likely see a lot of the rain showers coming to an end all together after midnight.”

On Tuesday, he says there may be a leftover sprinkle in the Laurel Highlands, and mostly cloudy across the rest of the Pittsburgh area. Then, in the afternoon, there may be some sunshine.

