PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Animal rights groups are calling on the Shrine Circus to stop using animals in its shows.

On Sunday, six children and one adult were injured when a camel got spooked at the Shrine Circus during a performance at PPG Paints Arena.

According to one witness, a child threw a shovel, used to clean up after the animals, at the camel’s feet.

“They were giving camel rides and camels were walking around calmly. And then a kid threw a shovel at the camel’s feet, which startled the camel and it started to buck,” Ruthie Kester, of Latrobe, said.

However, PETA claims this isn’t the first time an animal has injured someone at a Shrine Circus.

“This is far from the first time an animal has hurt someone at a Shrine circus, and it won’t be the last as long as camels, elephants, and tigers are still being bullied into performing,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA is calling on Shriners International to protect children and animals by giving audiences thrilling circus shows that star talented human performers, not abused animals.”

On Monday, the group sent a letter to Shriners International.

It reads in part:

“A recent expert report detailed the neglect, abuse, and coercion of animals at Shrine circuses, including trainers whipping and jabbing tigers with prods, striking an elephant in the jaw, and forcing distressed, muzzled bears to do handstands. Last year, eyewitness video footage showed a bear urinating in apparent distress when being pulled by a leash and forced to walk on his or her front legs during a Tangier Shrine Circus performance.

Many Shriners are moving away from this cruelty. The Missoula Shrine Circus dropped wild-animal acts, Shrine circuses in Canada haven’t used wild animals in years, the Orillia Shrine Club abandoned its longtime circus and instead held an Oktoberfest fundraiser, and the Jerusalem Shriners recently announced their decision never again to host an animal circus.

Shriners International—an organization devoted to doing good—should dissociate itself from the egregious cruelty inherent in using animals for entertainment and the potential harm that it can do to children, who the Shriners very adeptly work to help in other ways. This is a unique opportunity to give audiences what they really want—spectacular human talent that doesn’t compromise animal or child welfare—while promoting benevolence and sharing the Shriners’ mission.”

