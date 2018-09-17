SEVERE WEATHER:Alerts Issued As Remnants Of Hurricane Florence Close In On Area
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:e-cigarettes, JAMA Pediatrics, Vaping

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – A school-based survey shows nearly 1 in 11 U.S. students have used marijuana in electronic cigarettes, heightening concern about the new popularity of vaping among teens.

E-cigarettes typically contain nicotine, but results published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics mean a little more than 2 million middle and high school students have used the devices for pot.

vape Survey: 2M U.S. Teens Are Vaping Marijuana

Photo: KDKA

U.S. health regulators recently gave the five largest e-cigarette makers 60 days to produce plans to stop underage use of their products.

Nearly 9 percent of students surveyed in 2016 said they used an e-cigarette device with marijuana.

It’s unclear whether marijuana vaping is increasing among teens or holding steady. It was the first time a question about marijuana vaping was asked on this particular survey.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s