PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two more raccoons in Allegheny County have tested positive for rabies, officials with the county Health Department say.

According to the Health Department, one of the animals was found in the 1500 block of Duffield Street along the border of the Morningside/Stanton Heights section of the city.

The other was found in Mount Lebanon on Racine Avenue.

In all, officials say 19 rabid animals have been confirmed in Allegheny County this year, including eight raccoons, seven bats, two cats, one groundhog and one fox.

Health officials say all residents should avoid contact with stray and wild animals as a precaution. And if you see any animals acting strangely or threateningly, you should call your police department or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

If you are exposed to rabies by an animal bite or scratch, you should immediately wash the area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and then contact the Allegheny County Health Department.