CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) – A woman was shaken up after driving her vehicle into a Chinese restaurant in Coraopolis Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Red China restaurant in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue.

The female driver was reportedly shaken up, but no one else was injured.

It’s unclear what led to the crash at this time.

