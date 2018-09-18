  • KDKA TVOn Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Disgusting or just what you’ve been waiting for? The votes are in and Mayochup is here.

Back in April Heinz asked Americans to vote on whether Mayochup was a thing.

Folks on social media seemed split over the possible launch of a new Heinz condiment.

Mayochup is a pre-made blend of mayonnaise and ketchup in one container.

In April it was available in some areas but Heinz said it’s now coming to store shelves across the United States.

