PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Disgusting or just what you’ve been waiting for? The votes are in and Mayochup is here.

Back in April Heinz asked Americans to vote on whether Mayochup was a thing.

Folks on social media seemed split over the possible launch of a new Heinz condiment.

Mayochup is a pre-made blend of mayonnaise and ketchup in one container.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

In April it was available in some areas but Heinz said it’s now coming to store shelves across the United States.