KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Kennedy Township that investigators believe may have been over drugs.

Police were first called to Van Buren Circle just before 1 p.m. when 911 callers reported shots in the area.

Officers found the 21-year-old victim there suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Authorities say they are now looking for the driver of a 2007 gold-colored Mercury Milan with tinted windows and the Pennsylvania license plate KLS-0975.

According to police, multiple witnesses reported seeing the suspect fleeing the scene in that vehicle.

Anyone who has seen a vehicle matching that description is urged to call 911 immediately.

Meanwhile, Allegheny County Police say “the motive for the shooting seems to involve drugs.”

If you have information on the case, you are asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.