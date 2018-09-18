Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – State police say an 11-year-old boy brought a loaded gun to school, but he may not have known it was in his backpack.

Troopers say the boy found the gun in his bag after arriving at Saint Bernard Regional Catholic School in Indiana County on Monday.

A teacher alerted the principal and the gun was seized by school staff without incident. Troopers determined the gun to be a Ruger LCR .38 Special revolver. It was fully loaded with five rounds.

Police said the boy doesn’t know how to use a gun, didn’t make any threats with it and they don’t think he put it in his bag.

The teacher said the boy was “visibly distraught and shocked” when he found the gun in his backpack.

The gun was reported stolen by the boy’s guardian on Saturday.

No charges are pending against the child. Police are now working to determine how the gun ended up in the boy’s backpack.

