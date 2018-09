Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – One person was injured in an early Tuesday morning shooting in Wilkinsburg.

According to police, the incident happened in the 8000 block of Susquehanna Street, near the border of Homewood South, around 3:30 a.m.

A man was shot two times in the chest and taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

No other information has been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details