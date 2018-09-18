PITTSBURGH (The Patch.com) — Today is National Cheeseburger Day and several chains want to help you celebrate.

Our friends at Patch scoured the Internet looking for places offering deals around town and this is what they found:

Burger King: BOBO free Whooper and more coupons with the BK app download.

McDonald’s: $1 McDouble or $1 sandwich with offers in the chain’s free mobile app; expires Dec. 30.

Red Robin: All guests who visit a participating Red Robin on September 18 can get a signature Gourmet Cheeseburger and bottomless steak fries for $5 with any beverage purchase.

Ruby Tuesday: On September 18 and 19, So Connected members can get a free burger with the purchase of an entrée. If you aren’t a member, sign up today.

Wendy’s: Through September 30, get a free Dave’s Single hamburger with any purchase at Wendy’s. You must download the Wendy’s app to redeem the digital coupon for this deal, which you’ll find under “offers.” You can redeem the offer once per day.

