PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say a man is set to face charges after getting into a restricted area of the set of the locally-filmed Netflix show, “Mindhunter,” and becoming disorderly.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, it happened around 2 p.m. Monday on the set of the show in Homewood.

Authorities say the set was clearly marked and cordoned off, but the unidentified man got into the restricted area.

Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Alicia George said, “This was an active shot and the male would not comply with the production assistants or officers to turn around and not walk through.”

Officials say he then became disorderly, at one point taking a swing at an officer that did not connect.

The suspect has not identified himself, but officials say he is facing charges of disorderly conduct.

The show is currently filming its second season in the Pittsburgh area. It stars actors Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as FBI agents who were pioneers in behavioral profiling.