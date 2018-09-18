  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Democratic state lawmakers want what they call a “window to justice” for children.

They’re pushing to eliminate the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse.

The group met at the City County Building in Pittsburgh on Tuesday for a rally.

window to justice rally Pa. Lawmakers Seek To Expand Right To Sue, Prosecute Accused Child Abusers

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Their proposal would also provide a two-year window that would allow victims with older claims to sue.

“They believe they can control, the can intimidate, they can scare, they can stop from coming forward. You can’t hide from justice because you preyed on the young. We need the two-year window,” said state Rep. Dan Miller, of Mount Lebanon.

Pennsylvania law currently requires victims to sue before they turn 30.

It also doesn’t allow criminal prosecutions after the victim turns 50.

