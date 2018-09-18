Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating after several people were shot with paintballs in Pittsburgh Tuesday morning.

According to police, six separate incidents were reported between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. In total, six people and at least three vehicles were struck.

Several victims told police that the paintballs were fired from a blue-colored car. However, the make and model of the vehicle varied.

The first incident happened near the intersection of East Warrington and Beltzhoover avenues at 7:10 a.m. A 17-year-old female was struck in the face. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A couple of minutes later, three vehicles were damaged in the 200 block of Cedarhurst Street.

Officers were then called to the intersection of Lincoln and Lemington avenues at 7:45 a.m. In that incident, a 60-year-old woman was shot near a bus stop. She was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Five minutes later, a 13-year-old girl and a 52-year-old woman were shot near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Lyric Street. Both refused medical treatment at the scene.

Just before 8 a.m., a 44-year-old woman was hit at the intersection of Lincoln and Shetland avenues. She was evaluated by medics at the scene.

The last incident was reported at 8:16 a.m. in the 2700 block of Spring Garden Avenue. There, a male was hit in the arm.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police.

