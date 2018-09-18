  • KDKA TVOn Air

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa says he will invite six to eight artists, architects, designers and other creative people on a weeklong journey to circumnavigate the moon.

Maezawa says if all goes right, the SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket will make the trip in 2023.

The 42-year-old entrepreneur says he wants his guests to be inspired to create once they return to Earth.

He appeared at an event at SpaceX headquarters near Los Angeles announcing the first private commercial trip around the moon.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk says the BFR is still in development. The reusable 118-meter (387-foot) rocket will have its own dedicated passenger ship.

