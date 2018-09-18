Filed Under:Accident, Butler County, Crash, Local TV, Route 422, Summit Township

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An accident involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle shut down a portion of Route 422 in Butler County late Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of Route 422 and Carbon Center Road in Summit Township.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

According to emergency officials, there were reports of at least one person trapped.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

Officials shut down the road in order to investigate and clear the wreckage.

