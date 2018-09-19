Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) – Police and ambulances have converged on a commercial building where an active shooter has been reported in a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Dane County 911 communications center said the shooter was at an address Wednesday that includes companies Esker Software and WTS Paradigm.

A State Journal reporter at the scene says at least 40 police squad cars and ambulances are outside the building. Police have set up a perimeter around the building.

The Greenway Station shopping center next door to the office building is on lockdown. There are stores and restaurants affected.

Looks like ambulance is transporting someone from the scene on Deming way pic.twitter.com/yPfjaQO506 — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 19, 2018

Middleton is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

