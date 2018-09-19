  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Active Shooter, Middleton, Wisconsin

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) – Police and ambulances have converged on a commercial building where an active shooter has been reported in a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Dane County 911 communications center said the shooter was at an address Wednesday that includes companies Esker Software and WTS Paradigm.

More Coverage From CBS Chicago

A State Journal reporter at the scene says at least 40 police squad cars and ambulances are outside the building. Police have set up a perimeter around the building.

The Greenway Station shopping center next door to the office building is on lockdown. There are stores and restaurants affected.

Middleton is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s