ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Police and the SWAT team surrounded a home in Beaver County where troopers were trying to serve a warrant to a robbery suspect Wednesday afternoon.

According to state police, troopers were serving the warrant to 18-year-old Jessie Bates on Jones Street in Aliquippa when the situation began.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter around Jones Street, and also closed off Kiehl Street where vehicles turn onto Route 51.

They brought in a piece of machinery called a “Rook,” which is a tactical armored vehicle.

state police rook Officials: No One Inside Aliquippa Home After ‘High Risk Situation’ Standoff

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

State police called the incident a “high-risk situation.”

Police say Bates is facing four charges stemming from a robbery in Georgetown Borough back on Sept. 14. The 19-year-old victim was robbed of drugs, money and a PlayStation.

According to police, the suspects were smoking marijuana, trying to find girls and looking to go to a party.

Bates is facing charges of robbery, aggravated assault and theft.

jessie bates Officials: No One Inside Aliquippa Home After ‘High Risk Situation’ Standoff

Jessie Bates (Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

In addition to state police and SWAT teams, the Beaver County District Attorney was also on the scene of the standoff.

But when police went into the home around 7 p.m., they say they found no one inside.

They released this statement regarding the incident: “he PA State Police SERT team has searched the residence. Bates was not in the residence. Those who may have information regarding his whereabouts are requested to contact PSP Beaver Station.”

Police then began wrapping up at the scene, but the search continues for Bates.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

