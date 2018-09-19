  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Annmarie Johnston, Dunbar, Fayette County, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUNBAR (KDKA) – State police are looking for a missing Fayette County girl.

According to the Herald-Standard, 16-year-old Annmarie Johnston was last seen on Mahoning Road in Dunbar on Friday. A missing persons report was filed on Sunday.

At the time, she was wearing a black zip-up shirt with “Babe” written across the front in gold, and maroon Vans sneakers.

annmarie johnston State Police Seek Help Locating Missing Fayette County Teenager

(Photo Source: Facebook)

It is believed she agreed to meet someone she met on social media.

Family members said the girl has mental health issues and she is believed to be without her medication. She also does not have her cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Uniontown at (724)-439-7111.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s