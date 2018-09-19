Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUNBAR (KDKA) – State police are looking for a missing Fayette County girl.

According to the Herald-Standard, 16-year-old Annmarie Johnston was last seen on Mahoning Road in Dunbar on Friday. A missing persons report was filed on Sunday.

At the time, she was wearing a black zip-up shirt with “Babe” written across the front in gold, and maroon Vans sneakers.

It is believed she agreed to meet someone she met on social media.

Family members said the girl has mental health issues and she is believed to be without her medication. She also does not have her cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Uniontown at (724)-439-7111.