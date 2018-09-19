Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A brand of cookies is being recalled over undeclared allergen concerns.

According to the FDA, Sarap Asian Fusion is recalling Asian Fusion Cookies for undeclared wheat, milk and soy allergens.

The product was distributed nationwide through online mail orders.

The following flavors are included in the recall:

Miso Milo – undeclared wheat and soy

Matcha Chocolate – undeclared wheat and soy

Black Sesame – undeclared wheat, soy, and milk

Ube Cookies and Cream – undeclared wheat, soy, and milk

Products purchased between Aug. 14 and Sept. 10 should not be consumed by those with allergy concerns.

As of Sept. 12, no illnesses or injuries had been reported.

For more information, contact Sarap Asian Fusion at Support@SarapAsianFusion.com or call (909)-238-5552.