  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Asian Fusion Cookies, Recalls, Sarap Asian Fusion

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A brand of cookies is being recalled over undeclared allergen concerns.

According to the FDA, Sarap Asian Fusion is recalling Asian Fusion Cookies for undeclared wheat, milk and soy allergens.

The product was distributed nationwide through online mail orders.

The following flavors are included in the recall:

  • Miso Milo – undeclared wheat and soy
  • Matcha Chocolate – undeclared wheat and soy
  • Black Sesame – undeclared wheat, soy, and milk
  • Ube Cookies and Cream – undeclared wheat, soy, and milk

Products purchased between Aug. 14 and Sept. 10 should not be consumed by those with allergy concerns.

As of Sept. 12, no illnesses or injuries had been reported.

For more information, contact Sarap Asian Fusion at Support@SarapAsianFusion.com or call (909)-238-5552.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s