Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Brightwood Career Institute is no longer accepting new students at its Pittsburgh campus because the school will be closing next year.

In a statement, they cited insufficient demand for its programs as the reason for closing.

“After many years of successfully preparing students for new careers, Brightwood Career Institute in Pittsburgh announced Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, that it will no longer enroll new students due to insufficient demand for its programs in this market.”

The majority of current students will, “have the opportunity to complete their coursework and earn their diplomas or degrees as planned.” Those students will also be able to use the school’s career development services in order to find jobs.

As for students who won’t complete their program prior to the closure, the school says they will help them transfer to another school, or they can receive a full refund.

The school will continue to operate through Sept. 1, 2019.