GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County man who tried to fool police with a fake name has been sentenced to prison.

Chad Stitch, 35, pleaded guilty to providing false identification to police and possession with intent to deliver. He was sentenced to two to four years in prison.

In July, Greensburg Police pulled over a vehicle for speeding. When a detective approached the vehicle, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana.

Stitch was a passenger in the vehicle. He told the detective his name was Chad Majors, but there were two problems with his story.

First, the detective recognized Stitch because he had arrested him in a 2012 drug case.

Secondly, Stitch’s name is tattooed on his neck.

The driver was arrested for allegedly being under the influence and Stitch was arrested for alleged false identification to law enforcement.

“Once they got him back here at the police station, he had over 30 stamp bags of heroin on him, some marijuana, and some ecstasy,” Capt. Stafford said.

Police said Stitch also had a warrant out for his arrest at the time for alleged drug crimes.