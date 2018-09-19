BREAKING NEWS:Five people shot at Fayette Co. magistrate's office, suspect is dead.
BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A reward is being offered for information about an unsolved murder in Braddock.

Leryal Matthews, 21, was shot in the head in an overnight shooting at a house on Talbot Avenue back in June.

leryal matthews Crime Stoppers: Police Seek Suspect In Unsolved Braddock Murder

(Source: Crime Stoppers)

A woman in the house that night says the gunman knocked on the door and identified themselves by yelling, “Police.”

“When she went to open the door, a male armed with a handgun, and he had a t-shirt wrapped around his face, pushed through, went inside the house and she heard numerous gunshots,” said Allegheny County Police Det. Michael Kuma.

talbotshooting Crime Stoppers: Police Seek Suspect In Unsolved Braddock Murder

Photo Credit: KDKA-TV/Brian Smithmyer

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.

