Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A reward is being offered for information about an unsolved murder in Braddock.

Leryal Matthews, 21, was shot in the head in an overnight shooting at a house on Talbot Avenue back in June.

A woman in the house that night says the gunman knocked on the door and identified themselves by yelling, “Police.”

“When she went to open the door, a male armed with a handgun, and he had a t-shirt wrapped around his face, pushed through, went inside the house and she heard numerous gunshots,” said Allegheny County Police Det. Michael Kuma.

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.