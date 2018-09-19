BREAKING NEWS:Multiple people reportedly shot at Fayette Co. magistrate's office.
MASONTOWN (KDKA) – Police have responded to a shooting at a magistrate’s office in Fayette County.

According to multiple sources, the shooting happened inside the office of Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock on East Church Avenue in Masontown.

At least three people were injured, including one police officer.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

At least two people were flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital, but their conditions are unknown. The police officer is expected to be ok.

Multiple sources say the shooter is dead.

It is believed the shooting happened during a domestic hearing.

There is no current threat to the public.

No other information has been released at this time.

