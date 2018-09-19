Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

RAYNE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Indiana County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened along Route 85, near Route 119, in Rayne Township just before 4 p.m.

According to the Indiana Gazette, the driver of the school bus was killed. She was not transporting any students at the time of the accident.

State police say one of the other vehicles involved was heading west on Route 85 when the driver didn’t see the second vehicle stopped to make a left turn onto Dogwood Circle.

The first vehicle hit the second, then continued into the eastbound lane and hit the bus.

The school bus driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Her name has not yet been released, pending notification of family. State police say she is from Beyer, Pennsylvania.

The other two drivers were not injured.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing.