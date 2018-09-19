  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Accident, Fatal Crash, Indiana County, Local TV, Rayne Township, School Bus Accident

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

RAYNE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Indiana County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened along Route 85, near Route 119, in Rayne Township just before 4 p.m.

According to the Indiana Gazette, the driver of the school bus was killed. She was not transporting any students at the time of the accident.

State police say one of the other vehicles involved was heading west on Route 85 when the driver didn’t see the second vehicle stopped to make a left turn onto Dogwood Circle.

The first vehicle hit the second, then continued into the eastbound lane and hit the bus.

The school bus driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Her name has not yet been released, pending notification of family. State police say she is from Beyer, Pennsylvania.

The other two drivers were not injured.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s