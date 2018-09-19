  • KDKA TVOn Air

TULLYTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A suburban Philadelphia mother has been charged with criminal homicide in the alleged poisoning death of her 2-year-old son.

Bucks County authorities announced the charge Tuesday against 42-year-old Jennifer Clarey, alleging that she poisoned Mazikeen Clarey using two prescription medications.

(Photo Courtesy: CBS Philadelphia)

Authorities say lab tests of the boy’s sippy cup- which prosecutors stressed had a childproof lid – found toxic levels of Vicodin. They say toxic levels of the drug were also found in his blood.

Police called to Clarey’s Tullytown home in August for a wellness check found the boy and also reported finding Clarey with apparent self-inflicted wounds to her wrists.

Prosecutors say Clarey has been arraigned and bail has been denied. Court records did not list a defense attorney who could comment on the charges.

