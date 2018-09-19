Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MASONTOWN (KDKA) – The quick actions of four police officers helped to stop a gunman who opened fire at a magistrate’s office in Fayette County.

According to police, a male entered the lobby of the Masontown Municipal Building around 2 p.m. and opened fire.

Police officers from Masontown and German Township entered the lobby and engaged the shooter. The officer from German Township shot and fatally wounded the suspect.

“Today, there were four heroes; [Sgt. R. Scott Miller, German Township Police Chief Dave Hromada, Officer Thomas Obarto] and the officer who engaged the actor and killed him,” District Attorney Richard Bower said.

WATCH: Police, D.A. Hold Press Conference To Update Investigation:

Chief Hromada responded to the scene as the incident was unfolding.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of mixed emotions when you’re involved in something that like that. Basically, I’m just glad that the officers are all ok,” Chief Hromada said. “It’s unfortunate that someone lost their life, but I’m proud of my officer and I think everyone did what they’re trained to do.”

Dozens of people were inside the building when the gunman walked in and opened fire.

“I want to make it clear, without the rapid response of these brave officers to the shooting, more individuals may have been shot,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Steve Dowlin said.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.