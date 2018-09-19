Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — The water is back on, but tenants at the Valmar Garden Apartments in Penn Hills are still facing eviction.

They’ve been ordered out because they are living without basic utilities.

The tenants say a new landlord has been collecting rent, but hasn’t paid any of the bills for months.

The building is also not up to code.

RELATED STORIES:

Many tenants don’t have the resources to afford to move.

“An animal goes to a shelter and gets food and water, these are human beings punished because a landlord didn’t pay his bills,” said one resident.

Water service was restored Wednesday thanks to a court order, but Penn Hills officials say the fire reporting system isn’t working, so the eviction order will be enforced.