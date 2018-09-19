BREAKING NEWS:Five people shot at Fayette Co. magistrate's office, suspect is dead.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Eviction, John Shumway, Local TV, Penn Hills

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — The water is back on, but tenants at the Valmar Garden Apartments in Penn Hills are still facing eviction.

They’ve been ordered out because they are living without basic utilities.

valmar apartments penn hills Water Restored, But Tenants Still Face Eviction In Penn Hills

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The tenants say a new landlord has been collecting rent, but hasn’t paid any of the bills for months.

The building is also not up to code.

RELATED STORIES:

Many tenants don’t have the resources to afford to move.

“An animal goes to a shelter and gets food and water, these are human beings punished because a landlord didn’t pay his bills,” said one resident.

Water service was restored Wednesday thanks to a court order, but Penn Hills officials say the fire reporting system isn’t working, so the eviction order will be enforced.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s