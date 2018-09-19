BREAKING NEWS:Five people shot at Fayette Co. magistrate's office, suspect is dead.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hurricane Florence, Local TV, Looting, North Carolina, Pennsylvania

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four people from Pennsylvania are accused of looting a gas station in North Carolina during Hurricane Florence.

Nicholas Shaffer of Penn Hills, Nicholas Leone and Casey Hartzell of Indiana County, and Brian Cosgrove of Bethlehem were arrested on Sunday.

Nicholas Shaffer, Nicholas Leone , Casey Hartzell, Brian Cosgrove

(Source: Holly Ridge Police Department/Facebook)

Police say they broke into a Speedway gas station and stole cigarettes.

They told police they were in North Carolina to help clean up after the storm.

“So we do have some National Guard members that are deployed in a security role, but basically their mission is just to patrol and make sure there’s no looting or anything like that going on,” said Mike Sprayberry, the director of North Carolina Emergency Management.

The suspects are charged with a half dozen felonies, including possession of stolen goods and drugs.

Besides breaking and entering, Cosgrove is also charged with resisting arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s