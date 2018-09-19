Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four people from Pennsylvania are accused of looting a gas station in North Carolina during Hurricane Florence.

Nicholas Shaffer of Penn Hills, Nicholas Leone and Casey Hartzell of Indiana County, and Brian Cosgrove of Bethlehem were arrested on Sunday.

Police say they broke into a Speedway gas station and stole cigarettes.

They told police they were in North Carolina to help clean up after the storm.

“So we do have some National Guard members that are deployed in a security role, but basically their mission is just to patrol and make sure there’s no looting or anything like that going on,” said Mike Sprayberry, the director of North Carolina Emergency Management.

The suspects are charged with a half dozen felonies, including possession of stolen goods and drugs.

Besides breaking and entering, Cosgrove is also charged with resisting arrest.