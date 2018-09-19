BREAKING NEWS:Five people shot at Fayette Co. magistrate's office, suspect is dead.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Convention Center, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Jon Delano, Local TV, Sports and Exhibition Authority

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The David L. Lawrence Convention Center needs about $4 million in repairs to stop a leak.

Water from the fourth floor roof garden is leaking into the public spaces below.

david l lawrence convention center Convention Center To Undergo $4M In Repairs To Stop Leak

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The issue has been going on for years, so the Sports and Exhibition Authority plans to replace part of the terrace.

“Now we’re replacing. We did repairs, but now we’re going to replace that whole area, as I mentioned, where the gardens are and the shrubs are. Again, to make the whole experience a good experience for anyone who leases there,” said state Sen. Wayne Fontana, the authority’s chairman.

A lawsuit settled with a contractor over the leaks a few years ago will cover almost have of the costs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s