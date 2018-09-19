Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The David L. Lawrence Convention Center needs about $4 million in repairs to stop a leak.

Water from the fourth floor roof garden is leaking into the public spaces below.

The issue has been going on for years, so the Sports and Exhibition Authority plans to replace part of the terrace.

“Now we’re replacing. We did repairs, but now we’re going to replace that whole area, as I mentioned, where the gardens are and the shrubs are. Again, to make the whole experience a good experience for anyone who leases there,” said state Sen. Wayne Fontana, the authority’s chairman.

A lawsuit settled with a contractor over the leaks a few years ago will cover almost have of the costs.