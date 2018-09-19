Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to cook up two more delicious recipes featuring produce from the farmers market!

Balsamic Fig Chicken Marsala

2 slices thick-cut bacon, diced

8 bone-in chicken thighs with skin on

10 ounces crimini mushrooms,

4 fresh green figs, chopped small

½ cup marsala wine

2 tablespoons reduced balsamic vinegar, plus extra to serve

1 cup chicken stock

Fresh cracked pepper, figs, and parsley, to serve

Directions:

Cook the bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat until crispy, about 8 minutes. Remove the bacon from the pan and add the chicken, skin side down. Cook the chicken until the skin is browned, about 10 minutes.

Remove the chicken from the pan and drain off all but a thin layer of the oil.

Add the mushrooms to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are brown, about 10 minutes. Add the figs to the skillet and stir constantly until they just start to soften, about 1 minute. Add the marsala and reduced balsamic vinegar and scrape the brown bits off the bottom of the skillet.

Pour in the chicken stock and bacon and stir. Place the chicken back in the skillet, skin side up, and let it cook until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce thickens, about 15 minutes.

Serve with some fresh cracked pepper, a few figs, a little sprinkle of parsley, and a drizzle of reduced balsamic.

Serves: 4

Skillet Balsamic Peach Pork Chops

4 bone-in pork chops

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½ cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

2 peaches, sliced

6 ounces feta cheese, cubed or crumbled

½ cup fresh basil

Crushed red pepper flakes

Directions:

Preheat the broiler on high.

Heat a large skillet (preferably cast iron) over medium-high heat. Season the pork chops all over with Kosher salt and pepper. Add the olive oil to the skillet, when the oil shimmers, add the pork and sear on both sides for 3-4 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low and continue cooking for about 6-8 minutes, or until the pork chops are cooked through.

In a small bowl, whisk together the balsamic vinegar, honey, and oregano. Once the pork chops are cooked through, pour the balsamic sauce over the pork chops and heat on low for about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the peaches. Transfer the skillet to the oven and broil for 3-4 minutes or until the peaches are lightly charred. If the balsamic sauce starts getting too thick, add ¼ cup of water to keep it saucy.

Remove from the oven. Plate the pork chops with the peaches, and top with feta, fresh basil, and chili flakes. Serve the balsamic sauce from the pan over all.

Serves: 2