PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An A-list celebrity will be in attendance at a “get out the vote” rally right here in Pittsburgh next week.

The organization, “When We All Vote,” will be holding a rally at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland on Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

On the list of attendees is actor Tom Hanks, who is currently filming the Mister Rogers’ movie, “You Are My Friend,” in and around the Pittsburgh area.

Other notable names lined up to attend include Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner, as well as Kiya Tomlin, the wife of Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin.

The “When We All Vote” organization is hosting rallies around the country leading up to the mid-term elections in November.

If you would like to register to attend, visit this link.

