Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MASONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — One man who witnessed the shooting at a Fayette County magistrate’s office on Wednesday afternoon described a chaotic scene during the incident and running to the side of an injured police officer.

Xuan Sayles said he was in the parking lot when the gunfire first rang out at the office of Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock in Masontown. He said he saw a woman running from a man with a gun.

He then saw Masontown Police Officer Scott Miller, who was injured in the shooting, and ran to his side during the gunfire.

“I was standing in the parking lot in front of the magistrate and I heard a gunshot or what seemed to be a gunshot. I turned around and saw a guy with a gun and lady was five to eight feet away from the shooter and his gun jammed up. He was trying to get it to shoot again and it wouldn’t shoot. So when he got it to shoot again, I took cover beside the magistrate,” Sayles said. “I saw the cop, he was taking cover behind the vehicle and he said, ‘Stay back,’ but he was shot. I ran over to him, took my shirt off, my tank top first, and wrapped it around his hand. But, he was still bleeding so profusely that I took my other shirt off and wrapped it around his hand and then, I took my belt off and wrapped it around his wrist.”

Officer Miller has been hospitalized for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Sayles said the suspect shot out the glass on the front door and then continued firing inside.

“The shooter had shot the windows out as I was running to the cop, he was shooting through the glass doors,” Sayles said. “Once he went in, I heard at least 10 shots.”

A total of four people were injured in the shooting, and multiple sources say the suspected shooter has died.