Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Fayette County, Franklin Township, Local TV, Route 51

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of an accident in Franklin Township late Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. along Route 51, at the intersection of Pittsburgh and Smock Roads.

fayette county franklin twp crash Crash Sends Police, Fayette County Coroner’s Office To Franklin Twp.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

At least two vehicles were involved and there are reports of the vehicles catching fire after the collision.

Three medical helicopters were called to the scene, as well as the coroner’s office.

There’s no word yet on injuries or conditions.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s