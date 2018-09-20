Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of an accident in Franklin Township late Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. along Route 51, at the intersection of Pittsburgh and Smock Roads.

At least two vehicles were involved and there are reports of the vehicles catching fire after the collision.

Three medical helicopters were called to the scene, as well as the coroner’s office.

There’s no word yet on injuries or conditions.

