SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An Oakdale woman is accused of stealing nearly $20,000 from the South Fayette Township PTA.

According to a criminal complaint, police interviewed the South Fayette Township Elementary School principal and two officers in the South Fayette Township PTA back in September 2016 after the officers reported money was missing from the PTA bank accounts.

The PTA officers told police that 47-year-old Kristin Lynn Mandrick, of Oakdale, had served as the PTA president during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 school years, but in July 2016, Mandrick “insisted” on taking over the position of PTA treasurer.

The new 2016-17 officers found Mandrick was not properly performing her duties as treasurer and Mandrick “reluctantly” resigned in August 2016.

Mandrick allegedly refused to provide bank statements and was not cooperative with the PTA officers after her resignation.

The new PTA president went to First Commonwealth Bank to get account statements for the South Fayette PTA checking account and was told the account was in the negative.

The bank provided copies of cash withdrawal slips showing that Mandrick had withdrawn thousands of dollars in cash on multiple occasions between August 2015 and July 2016.

The criminal complaint says Mandrick also allegedly went to the PTA’s safe at the school and removed cash and checks collected during a fundraiser in August 2016. Mandrick allegedly lied about depositing the money to the school principal and when she agreed to bring the money back two weeks later, they found hundreds of dollars were missing.

Mandrick is also accused of not cooperating during an audit for the South Fayette Township PTA and forging a PTA officer’s signature on a check on at least one occasion.

During their investigation, authorities found Mandrick had deposited about $19,933 from the PTA into her personal bank account and used the money to pay for utilities, medical bills, clothes and groceries between 2014 and 2016.

Mandrick surrendered to authorities Thursday morning at the magistrate’s office and was released on $20,000 unsecured bond. She is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking and forgery.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15.